ADVERTISEMENT

‘One Piece’ makes history as the first anime to debut on Las Vegas Sphere

Updated - June 11, 2024 01:09 pm IST

Published - June 11, 2024 12:49 pm IST

From June 10 to June 16, the Exosphere exterior of the Las Vegas attraction will feature a dazzling 90-second-long anime display, bringing the beloved Straw Hat crew to life on its massive LED screens

The Hindu Bureau

The Las Vegas Sphere features the ‘One Piece’ display

The iconic anime franchise, One Piece, is celebrating its 25th anniversary in spectacular fashion by taking over the Las Vegas Sphere for a week-long event. From June 10 to June 16, the Exosphere exterior of the Las Vegas attraction will feature a dazzling 90-second-long anime display, bringing the beloved Straw Hat crew to life on its massive LED screens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Produced by Toei Animation, the showcase coincides with the launch of the franchise’s official English YouTube channel. Fans of One Piece are thrilled to see the larger-than-life animations, which include scenes from various arcs of the series, from the East Blue saga to the latest episodes. The display culminates in an impressive shot of Luffy in his powerful Gear Five form, accompanied by the anime’s 25th-anniversary logo.

‘Haikyuu!! The Dumpster Battle’ movie review: Beloved volleyball anime’s magic doesn’t quite translate from television to big-screen

The Sphere, an architectural marvel with its 16K resolution wraparound interior LED screen and 580,000 square feet of exterior LED displays, provides the perfect canvas for this anniversary celebration.

For those new to One Piece, now is the perfect time to dive into the series, with platforms like Netflix and Crunchyroll providing easy access to the anime in India.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US