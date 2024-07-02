‘One Piece’ live-action sets sail on Netflix as production begins on Season 2

Netflix has officially commenced production for the second season of its live-action One Piece TV series. The streaming giant has confirmed the return of key cast members, including Ilia Isorelys Paulino as Alvida, Jeff Ward as Buggy, and Michael Dorman as Gold Roger.

ADVERTISEMENT

The original Straw Hat crew is also set to return. Iñaki Godoy will reprise his role as Monkey D. Luffy, alongside Mackenyu as Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. The team will reunite in Cape Town for the upcoming season.

The new season introduces four villains: Daniel Lasker as Mr. 9, Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, Jazzara Jaslyn as Miss Valentine, and David Dastmalchian as Mr. 3. Additionally, new cast members include Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, Clive Russell as Crocus, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, Ty Keogh as Dalton, and Werner Coetser as Dorry. More cast announcements are expected in the near future.

The series, an adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s best-selling manga, premiered in August 2023 and quickly secured a renewal for a second season. The live-action pirate adventure is a collaboration with Shueisha and produced by ITV Studios partner Tomorrow Studios and Netflix. Matt Owens and Joe Tracz are the co-showrunners, writers, and executive producers for the series.

Executive producers for the show include Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Tetsu Fujimura, Chris Symes, and Steven Maeda. In a notable change for the new season, Tracz has replaced Maeda as co-showrunner. Maeda served in this role during the first season, but Tracz, known for his work on Percy Jackson and the Olympians, has taken over for the second season.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.