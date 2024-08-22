GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘One Piece’ live-action has found its Dr. Kureha and Dr. Hiriluk

These new cast members join an already star-studded lineup of characters announced by Netflix in the last few months, alongside the recurring cast of the Strawhat Pirates

Published - August 22, 2024 12:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Katey Sagal and Mark Harelik

Katey Sagal and Mark Harelik | Photo Credit: X/ @onepiecenetflix

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece continues to build anticipation for its second season with the announcement of two major cast additions. In one of the most high-profile castings so far, Katey Sagal, best known for her roles in Sons of Anarchy and Futurama, has been cast as Dr. Kureha, a pivotal character in the upcoming season. Joining her is Mark Harelik, known for Presumed Innocent, who will portray Dr. Hiriluk.

Eiichiro Oda teases Chopper, Vivi, Robin and new story arcs in ‘One Piece’ live-action Season 2

Dr. Kureha’s introduction has been one of the most eagerly awaited developments for fans of the series. The character is a doctor on Drum Island and an ally of the Straw Hat Pirates, leading the Isshi-100. Initially, Jamie Lee Curtis was approached for the role, but scheduling conflicts prevented her from participating. Executive producers Marty Adelstein and Becky Clements hinted last month that they had found a remarkable talent for the role, which has now been revealed as Sagal. Meanwhile, Harelik’s casting as Dr. Hiriluk, a thief-turned-doctor on Drum Island, further enriches the lineup of new characters.

These new cast members join an already star-studded lineup that includes Brendan Sean Murray as Brogy, Callum Kerr as Smoker, and Camrus Johnson as Mr. 5, among others. Fans can also look forward to the return of Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, and Emily Rudd as Nami.

Otakus, assemble: How anime is witnessing a cultural revolution in India

One Piece follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy and his pirate crew as they explore exotic islands and oceans in search of the ultimate treasure, the “One Piece,” aiming to crown Luffy as the next Pirate King. The series, produced in partnership with Shueisha and Tomorrow Studios, is currently two months into production for its second season in Cape Town, South Africa.

The show’s executive producers include series creator Eiichiro Oda, Matt Owens & Joe Tracz, along with Adelstein and Clements.

