‘One Piece’ live-action has found its Dory, Brogy and Crocus

Werner Coetser, Brendan Murray, and Clive Russell are fresh talents joining the ensemble as Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s manga and anime enters it second season

Published - June 27, 2024 03:39 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Clive Russell, Werner Coetser and Brendan Murray

Netflix’s highly anticipated live-action adaptation of One Piece continues to expand its ensemble as it gears up for its second season. The series, based on Eiichiro Oda’s beloved manga and anime, has announced the addition of three new actors to its cast: Werner Coetser, Brendan Murray, and Clive Russell.

‘One Piece’ series review: Smooth sailing live-action adaptation retains the charm of Straw Hat Pirates

Werner Coetser, known for his roles in Warrior and Raised by Wolves, joins as Dorry, one of the captains of the Giant Warrior Pirates. Brendan Murray, also recognized from Warrior, takes on the role of Brogy, Dorry’s fellow captain and comrade. Meanwhile, Clive Russell, famous for his role in Game of Thrones, will portray Crocus, a wise doctor and keeper of a crucial lighthouse.

These new additions are set to play crucial allies to Monkey D. Luffy (played by Iñaki Godoy) and his adventurous crew, the Straw Hat Pirates. They join recently announced newcomers such as Daniel Lasker, Camrus Johnson, Jazzara Jaslyn, and David Dastmalchian, who are slated to portray members of the Baroque Works organization.

‘One Piece’ live-action casts David Dastmalchian, Daniel Lasker and more as Baroque works villains

One Piece, which debuted on Netflix in August 2023, quickly became a standout hit, ranking as the streaming platform’s top series for the latter half of the year based on viewing metrics. The overwhelming popularity secured a swift renewal for a second season - a testament to the show’s strong reception among fans and critics alike.

Season two of One Piece will be co-showrun by Matt Owens and Joe Tracz, with Owens continuing from the first season alongside new addition Tracz, who brings his expertise following his work on Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Executive producers include series creator Eiichiro Oda, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements of Tomorrow Studios, Tetsu Fujimura, and Chris Symes, ensuring a faithful live-action adaptation.

‘One Piece’ Season 2 invites ‘Percy Jackson’ writer on board as co-showrunner

English cinema / World cinema / television

