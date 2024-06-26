‘One Piece’ live-action casts David Dastmalchian, Daniel Lasker and more as Baroque works villains

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece is gearing up for its much-anticipated second season by unveiling a new roster of villains from the Baroque Works criminal syndicate. The series, which brings Eiichiro Oda’s beloved manga and anime to life, has cast Daniel Lasker, Camrus Johnson, Jazzara Jaslyn, and David Dastmalchian in pivotal roles.

Daniel Lasker, known for his role in Raised by Wolves, will portray Mr. 9. Camrus Johnson of Batwoman fame steps into the shoes of Mr. 5. Jazzara Jaslyn, recognized for her performance in Warrior, takes on the character of Miss Valentine, while David Dastmalchian, star of Late Night With the Devil, embodies Mr. 3.

These characters are integral members of Baroque Works, the nefarious organization that the Straw Hat Pirates must confront. Fans of the manga and anime will recognize them as key antagonists in the series’ early story arcs.

Season 1 of Netflix’s One Piece introduced viewers to the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, played by Iñaki Godoy, and his quest to become the King of the Pirates by finding the legendary treasure, One Piece. Alongside him, the Straw Hat crew—Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji—navigate the perilous seas, outwit rivals, and evade the relentless Marines.

Produced by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix in collaboration with Shueisha, the series is executive produced by Eiichiro Oda, Matt Owens, and Joe Tracz. The debut season, which premiered on August last year, received acclaim for its faithful adaptation and went on to become the most-watched series on Netflix in the second half of 2023.

