GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘One Piece’ live-action casts David Dastmalchian, Daniel Lasker and more as Baroque works villains

The sophomore season of Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s manga and anime series will take the Straw Hats to the desert island of Alabasta

Published - June 26, 2024 12:05 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
David Dastmalchian, Daniel Lasker, Jazzara Jaslyn and Camrus Johnson

David Dastmalchian, Daniel Lasker, Jazzara Jaslyn and Camrus Johnson

Netflix’s live-action adaptation of One Piece is gearing up for its much-anticipated second season by unveiling a new roster of villains from the Baroque Works criminal syndicate. The series, which brings Eiichiro Oda’s beloved manga and anime to life, has cast Daniel Lasker, Camrus Johnson, Jazzara Jaslyn, and David Dastmalchian in pivotal roles.

‘One Piece’ series review: Smooth sailing live-action adaptation retains the charm of Straw Hat Pirates

Daniel Lasker, known for his role in Raised by Wolves, will portray Mr. 9. Camrus Johnson of Batwoman fame steps into the shoes of Mr. 5. Jazzara Jaslyn, recognized for her performance in Warrior, takes on the character of Miss Valentine, while David Dastmalchian, star of Late Night With the Devil, embodies Mr. 3.

These characters are integral members of Baroque Works, the nefarious organization that the Straw Hat Pirates must confront. Fans of the manga and anime will recognize them as key antagonists in the series’ early story arcs.

‘One Piece’ to take over the Sphere in Las Vegas for 25th anniversary celebration

Season 1 of Netflix’s One Piece introduced viewers to the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, played by Iñaki Godoy, and his quest to become the King of the Pirates by finding the legendary treasure, One Piece. Alongside him, the Straw Hat crew—Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji—navigate the perilous seas, outwit rivals, and evade the relentless Marines.

Produced by Tomorrow Studios and Netflix in collaboration with Shueisha, the series is executive produced by Eiichiro Oda, Matt Owens, and Joe Tracz. The debut season, which premiered on August last year, received acclaim for its faithful adaptation and went on to become the most-watched series on Netflix in the second half of 2023.

Netflix orders fresh ‘One Piece’ anime after live-action hit

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.