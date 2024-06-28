‘One Piece’ live-action bolsters its crew with Smoker, Tashigi, Wapol and Dalton

Excitement among One Piece fans has reached new heights with Netflix’s announcement of additional cast members for the highly anticipated second season of the hit series. Joining the crew are Callum Kerr as Smoker, Julia Rehwald as Tashigi, Rob Colletti as Wapol, and Ty Keogh as Dalton.

The casting of Smoker has been particularly anticipated, especially after the character’s introduction in the final minutes of the Season 1 finale. Although his face was not shown, significant hints such as his naval uniform and dual cigars have kept fans buzzing about who would portray the marine officer.

Based on Eiichiro Oda’s manga and anime, One Piece follows Monkey D. Luffy (played by Iñaki Godoy) and his pirate crew on their quest to find the ultimate treasure, the “One Piece,” and claim the title of Pirate King. The first season, featuring Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji, captivated audiences worldwide.

Season 2 promises to expand the already diverse cast with newcomers like Daniel Lasker, Camrus Johnson, Jazzara Jaslyn, and David Dastmalchian, who will portray members of the Baroque Works organization. Additionally, Werner Coetser, Brendan Murray, and Clive Russell are set to bring the characters of Dory, Brogy, and Crocus to life.

Season 1’s success was marked by its presence in Netflix’s Global Top 10 for eight weeks, reaching the Top 10 in 93 countries, and debuting at #1 in 46. Produced in partnership with Shueisha and Tomorrow Studios, and with a seasoned executive production team, Season 2 is poised to continue the series’ momentum and deliver another round of high-seas adventures.