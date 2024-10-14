ADVERTISEMENT

‘One Piece’ anime to go on shocking six-month hiatus, Egghead Arc to resume in April 2025

Published - October 14, 2024 12:19 pm IST

To fill the gap, Toei Animation will air a reimagined version of the Fish-Man Island Arc, updated with enhanced visuals and audio

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘One Piece’ | Photo Credit: Crunchyroll

The beloved anime One Piece has announced an unexpected six-month delay in the broadcast of its current Egghead Arc. The series, which rarely experiences such setbacks, will now resume its storyline in April 2025, marking the longest delay in its history. This surprising news was revealed through a press release and confirmed by series creator Eiichiro Oda’s team on social media.

To fill the gap, Toei Animation will air a reimagined version of the Fish-Man Island Arc, updated with enhanced visuals and audio. This special 21-episode cut will feature new animation sequences, a refreshed opening theme, “We Go!” by Kitadani Hiroshi, and an exciting collaboration on the ending theme, “Sailing” by BE:FIRST.

The announcement comes during a week of significant One Piece events, including a broadcast showcasing iconic scenes like Garp’s Galaxy Divide and a trailer for an upcoming anime adaptation of the One Piece spinoff novel ONE PIECE FAN LETTER. Fans can expect further updates at Toei Animation’s New York Comic Con panel, where series producer Ryuta Koike will share more insights.

During the hiatus, viewers can still enjoy One Piece episodes on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Additionally, a special 25th Anniversary episode, set to air on October 20, will reunite the Straw Hat Pirates, offering fans a nostalgic look back at their journey through the eyes of a non-pirate character.

