‘One Piece’ anime becomes IMDb’s highest-rated TV show of 2024

The iconic anime franchise, One Piece, has just topped aggregator IDMb’s list of top ten television shows of the year so far.

The Toei Animation series has scored a stellar rating of 9.0 out of 10, just as it crossed its 1100th episode. The show, which has been airing since 1999, is also the only anime series in the list.

The series, an adaptation of Eiichiro Oda’s best-selling manga, has managed to best popular live-action shows such as The Bear, House of the Dragon, The Boys, and True Detective.

Hulu’s popular live-action TV series, Shōgun, took the second place on the list with an 8.7 rating. The animated series X-Men 97 and the Emmy-winning comedy series The Bear took the third and fourth place respectively.

Featuring subsequently on the list are Prime Video’s dystopian series Fallout, superhero drama The Boys, Game of Thrones spin-off series House of the Dragon, Jodie Foster and Kali Reis-starrer True Detective: Night Country, Netflix’s romance drama One Day, and Guy Ritchie’s series, The Gentlemen.

Earlier this year, a live-action adaptation of One Piece premiered on Netflix, and the show’s terrific performance on the streamer got it a quick second-season renewal as well. Meanwhile, the growing popularity of both the anime and the live-action series led to Netflix ordering a fresh anime adaptation of the classic manga.

Written and illustrated by Oda, the wildly popular manga follows the adventures of Monkey D. Luffy, a young boy made of rubber who sets sail to recover a mythical pirate treasure known as the ‘One Piece’. To fulfil his dream, Luffy assembles his own ragtag crew known as the Straw Hat Pirates.

