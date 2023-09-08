‘One Life’ trailer: Anthony Hopkins stars as a real-life hero in a soul-stirring Holocaust drama

September 08, 2023 01:18 pm | Updated 01:18 pm IST

The trailer of filmmaker James Hawes’ One Life, starring Anthony Hopkins, Helena Bonham-Carter and Johnny Flynn, was released by Warner Bros. ahead of its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival as a special presentation.

Based on Barbara Winton’s book ‘If it’s not impossible… The Life of Sir Nicholas Winton’, the film has a screenplay written by Lucinda Coxon and Nick Drake.

The two-minute trailer shows glimpses of a tearjerker of a Holocaust drama in which Hopkins stars as a real-life hero, Sir Nicholas ‘Nicky’ Winton, a young London broker, who, in the months leading up to World War II, rescued 669 children from the Nazis. Nicky visited Prague in December 1938 and found families who had fled the rise of the Nazis in Germany and Austria, living in desperate conditions with little or no shelter and food, and under threat of Nazi invasion. He immediately realised it was a race against time. How many children could he and the team rescue before the borders closed?

“Fifty years later, it’s 1988 and Nicky lives haunted by the fate of the children he wasn’t able to bring to safety in England; always blaming himself for not doing more. It’s not until a live BBC television show, ‘That’s Life!’, surprises him by introducing him to some surviving children – now adults – that he finally begins to come to terms with the guilt and grief he had carried for five decades,” reads the logline of the film.

Hopkins and Flynn both play Nicholas at different stages of his life while Bonham-Carter plays Winton’s mother, Babi. The cast of One Life also includes Jonathan Pryce, Lena Olin, Romola Garai and Alex Sharp.

The film, produced by See-Saw Films, is presented by Warner Bros. Pictures, BBC Film and MBK Productions in association with Cross City Films, Filmnation Entertainment and Lipsync.

One Life will receive its European premiere on October 12 at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London under the American Express gala of the 67th BFI London Film Festival. The film is set to release in theatres in the UK and Ireland on January 1.