ADVERTISEMENT

‘One 2 One’ trailer: Anurag Kashyap and Sundar C play a cat-and-mouse game in this action thriller

Updated - June 30, 2024 12:37 pm IST

Published - June 30, 2024 12:09 pm IST

Directed by K Thirugnanam, the film also stars Neetu Chandra, Ragini Dwivedi and Vijay Varmman in prominent roles

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘One 2 One’ | Photo Credit: @SaregamaTamil/YouTube

We had previously reported that directors and actors Sundar C and Anurag Kashyap are teaming up for an action thriller titled One 2 One. The makers of the film have now unveiled its trailer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anurag Kashyap interview | On ‘Maharaja’, ‘Bad Cop’ and the state of artistic freedom in India

Apart from introducing the film’s other characters, the trailer features the two lead actors in a cat-and-mouse game trying to assert dominance over each other.

Written and directed by K Thirugnanam (Paramapadham Vilayattu), One 2 One also features Vijay Varmman and Neetu Chandra in prominent roles. Ragini Dwivedi, Baby Manasvi, and Riaz Khan are also part of the cast.

Sundar C on ‘Aranmanai 4’: ‘Commercial filmmakers should be prepared for negative reviews’

With music scored by Siddharth Vipin, the film has cinematography by S KA Boopathy Karthick, Praveen Nithyanandam and Vikram Mohan. CS Prem Kumar serves as the editor. Produced by 24 Hrs Productions, the film’s release date is expected to be announced soon.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Watch the trailer of One 2 One here:

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US