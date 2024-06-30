GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘One 2 One’ trailer: Anurag Kashyap and Sundar C play a cat-and-mouse game in this action thriller

Directed by K Thirugnanam, the film also stars Neetu Chandra, Ragini Dwivedi and Vijay Varmman in prominent roles

Updated - June 30, 2024 12:37 pm IST

Published - June 30, 2024 12:09 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
A still from ‘One 2 One’

A still from ‘One 2 One’ | Photo Credit: @SaregamaTamil/YouTube

We had previously reported that directors and actors Sundar C and Anurag Kashyap are teaming up for an action thriller titled One 2 One. The makers of the film have now unveiled its trailer.

Anurag Kashyap interview | On ‘Maharaja’, ‘Bad Cop’ and the state of artistic freedom in India

Apart from introducing the film’s other characters, the trailer features the two lead actors in a cat-and-mouse game trying to assert dominance over each other.

Written and directed by K Thirugnanam (Paramapadham Vilayattu), One 2 One also features Vijay Varmman and Neetu Chandra in prominent roles. Ragini Dwivedi, Baby Manasvi, and Riaz Khan are also part of the cast.

Sundar C on ‘Aranmanai 4’: ‘Commercial filmmakers should be prepared for negative reviews’

With music scored by Siddharth Vipin, the film has cinematography by S KA Boopathy Karthick, Praveen Nithyanandam and Vikram Mohan. CS Prem Kumar serves as the editor. Produced by 24 Hrs Productions, the film’s release date is expected to be announced soon.

Watch the trailer of One 2 One here:

Related Topics

Tamil cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.