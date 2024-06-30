‘One 2 One’ trailer: Anurag Kashyap and Sundar C play a cat-and-mouse game in this action thriller

We had previously reported that directors and actors Sundar C and Anurag Kashyap are teaming up for an action thriller titled One 2 One. The makers of the film have now unveiled its trailer.

Apart from introducing the film’s other characters, the trailer features the two lead actors in a cat-and-mouse game trying to assert dominance over each other.

Written and directed by K Thirugnanam (Paramapadham Vilayattu), One 2 One also features Vijay Varmman and Neetu Chandra in prominent roles. Ragini Dwivedi, Baby Manasvi, and Riaz Khan are also part of the cast.

With music scored by Siddharth Vipin, the film has cinematography by S KA Boopathy Karthick, Praveen Nithyanandam and Vikram Mohan. CS Prem Kumar serves as the editor. Produced by 24 Hrs Productions, the film’s release date is expected to be announced soon.

Watch the trailer of One 2 One here: