‘Once Upon A Time In Kochi’ teaser: Arjun Ashokan’s cop investigates Devika Sanjay, Mubin M Rafi in a drug case

The teaser of the upcoming Malayalam movie Once Upon A Time In Kochi, starring Arjun Ashokan, was unveiled by the makers today. Written by Raffi, the comedy drama is directed by Nadirshah.

The teaser doesn’t reveal a lot about the story of the film. It shows Arjun as Anand Das, a cop investigating a couple (played by Mubin M Rafi and Devika Sanjay) in connection to a drug case. The trailer promises an intriguing story with lots of humour, thrill and twists.

Once Upon A Time In Kochi also stars Shina Tom Chacko, Jaffar Idukki, Johny Antony, Baiju Santhosh, Shivajith, Malavika Menon, Aswath Lal, Saju Navodaya, Riyaz Khan, Neha Saxena, Sminu Sijo, Sudheer Karamana, Kalabhavan Haneef, Samad, Sudheer Sukumaran, and Kalabhavan Rahman among others. Writer Raffi and producer Kalandoor are also set to appear in the film.

With music scored by Hesham Abdul Wahab and the director Nadirshah himself, the film has cinematography by Shaji Kumar and editing by Shameer Muhammed.

Once Upon A Time In Kochi is produced by Kalandoor under Kalandoor Entertainments banner. It was earlier announced that the film will release in theatres on May 31, however, the teaser video doesn’t mention any release date.

