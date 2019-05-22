‘Once Upon A Time in Hollywood’ makes Cannes debut

“The greatest breakdown scenes by my friend Leo here” is how Brad Pitt spoke about a dazzling performance by Leonardo DiCaprio in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon A Time in Hollywood that recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival.

Mr. DiCaprio, as Rick Dalton, an actor in decline, depressed, lacking confidence, crying over his failures, is in crackling form. Specially in the scene where he weeps tears of joy on being told by a child method actor that his acting was the best she had seen in her whole — all of eight years — life.

Mr. Pitt as Cliff Booth, the one “carrying his load” as Rick’s stunts double, “more than a brother and less than a wife” to him, keeps pace with an ease, style, swagger and attitude. Both are the highpoints of Mr. Tarantino’s “love letter to the 60s cinema”.

Mr. Pitt described the two characters as one individual. In a manner of speaking, two sides of the same coin — Rick grappling with the life’s ironies and vicissitudes and Cliff carrying on with a sense of acceptance, at peace with himself.

Mr. DiCaprio spoke of his character as someone on the outskirts of the industry, left far behind in the changing times. “I could identify with him, having grown up in the industry… I could feel an immense gratitude and appreciation,” he said.

While Mr. DiCaprio and Mr. Pitt play fictional characters it’s Margot Robbie who gets to don a real one — Sharon Tate, wife of Roman Polanski, who turned into the hottest director after the success of Rosemary’s Baby. “Quentin told me that she [Sharon Tate] is the heartbeat of the film. For me, she was the ray of light,” she said.

Mr. Tarantino refers to some real artistes without them bringing them in the frame. Apart from Polanski there is Italian filmmaker Sergio Carbucci, for instance, who is one of his favourite directors. There is Frank Sinatra and Bing Cosby and Simon and Garfunkel and California Dreaming playing on in the background, Steve McQueen turning up at the Playboy Mansion and Bruce Lee is a funny slapstick fight with Cliff.

It takes a while to enter the film’s world and settle down with its seemingly disjointed, disorienting and sprawling universe. Perhaps because the whole lore around the sinister hippie commune of Spahn Movie Ranch and Manson Family Murders is so quintessentially American. Tarantino, marking 25 years of his Pulp Fiction bagging the Palme D’Or at Cannes, confessed being fascinated by the Manson saga. “But it remains unfathomable at the end of the day,” he said. The more concrete information you get, the more obscure it becomes. “There is the impossibility of being able to truly understand it,” he said.

When questioned about the portrayal of extreme violence (comic book and funny in its impact though) in these tricky times, particularly with women being the targets, Pitt came up in defence. His assertion was that the rage was not directed at individuals so much as the loss of innocence. He called it “a sobering look at the dark side of human nature”.

DiCaprio invoked Tarantino’s wealth of knowledge, not just about cinema, but music, TV, entertainment at large. He variously described him as a “computer database” and a “catalogue of cinema and TV achievements”.

Beyond the specificity of the events portrayed on screen, Tarantino’s ride through the world of entertainment, from film sets to theatres to films within the film, is exhilerating, with high octane energy, kitsch, colour, quirks, glamour and attitude and violence and humour. As DiCaprio put it, “a coming home film” for Tarantino.