‘Once More’: Hesham Abdul Wahab to make Tamil debut with Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar’s film

We had previously reported that actors Arjun Das and Aditi Shankar are teaming up for a new project that debutant director Vignesh Srikanth will helm. Produced by Yuvaraj Ganesan of Million Dollar Studios and co-produced by VR Vamsi of FYNTEMAX, it’s now known that the film is titled Once More.

Interestingly, Once More is also the title of the 1997 S. A. Chandrasekhar film starring Sivaji Ganesan, Vijay, Simran, and Saroja Devi. The film marked the debut of Simran in Tamil cinema, with Once More and her other Tamil film, V.I.P. both releasing on the same day.

The upcoming film will also mark the Tamil debut of music director Hesham Abdul Wahab known for composing for Malayalam films like Hridayam and Sesham Mike-il Fathima, and Telugu films like Kushi and Hi Nanna.

As far as the crew of Once More is concerned, Aravind Viswanathan is in charge of cinematography, while Nash handles editing. Navadevi Rajkumar is on board as the costume designer, and Raj Kamal oversees art direction. The makers also released the title teaser featuring clips from the film.

Meanwhile, Aditi will be seen in Nesippaya along with Akash Murali, the son of late veteran actor Murali. The film is helmed by Vishnu Varadhan. The cast of the film also includes Sarath Kumar, Prabhu Ganesan, Khushbu Sundar, Kalki Koechlin, Shiv Panditt and George Kora.

On the other hand, Arjun, who was recently seen in Rasavathi, is all to make his Malayalam debut with Madhuram-director Ahammed Khabeer’s upcoming film which will also feature music by Hesham Abdul Wahab who earlier also worked on Madhuram.

The actor also has a film titled Bomb with Sila Nerangalil Sila Manidhargal director Vishal Venkat and co-starring Shivathmika Rajashekar. He will also be seen in the Telugu filmOG, helmed by Sujeeth and starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead. The film also stars Emraan Hashmi and Priyanka Mohan.

Watch the title teaser of Once More here:

