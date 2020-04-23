On World Book Day, check out these TV shows adapted from novels on Amazon Prime, Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar

It’s World Book Day, and people across the world are taking to social media, sharing pictures of their favourite reads. However, why not take it a step further and start a web-series inspired by your favourite book, story or essay? There have been several successful TV adaptations over the years, and the advent of streaming platforms have only helped bring to screen several hidden gems, written by some of the most intriguing modern-day authors. This World Book Day, here are some of the most binge-worthy book adaptations, old and new, that are currently available on the likes of Amazon Prime, Netflix and other platforms.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan

John Karasinski-starrer Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is inspired from the fictional “Ryanverse” written by Tom Clancy. There have been various Jack Ryan adaptions that have turned into films, but this is the first time Jack Ryan is featured in a action web-series.

Watch Jack Ryan on Amazon Prime Video

Big Little Lies

Liane Moriarty’s Big Little Lies was set in Australia, but the TV show starring an astonishing cast — Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern and Alexander Skarsgard – was set in the US, and introduced viewers to a deeply-addictive drama set in a close-knit community, revolving around a death. Oh, and they brought in Meryl Streep for season 2 just for good measure. Nail-biting stuff.

Watch Big Little Lies on Disney+ Hotstar

Sex and the City

The story of Carrie Bradshaw and her friends living the New York life is not something we are unfamiliar with. The unusual drama series filled with controversies ran from 1998 to 2004 and was based on Candace’s Bushnell’s series of essays, by the same name.

Watch Sex and the City on Amazon Prime Video

The Witcher

Based on the bestselling book series by Polish writer Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witcher follows the journey of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a monster hunter, who comes across a powerful sorceress and a young princess with a dangerous secret during his travels. Together, they traverse the Continent in this stunning fantasy series.

Watch The Witcher on Netflix

Sacred Games

Much like the book written by Vikram Chandra by the same name, the series brings out a story of the dark side of Mumbai and evokes strong emotions of friendship and betrayal. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap, the stunning cast of A-listers made this show a sure-shot winner.

Watch Sacred Games on Netflix

Game of Thrones

All fans know that the epic series Game of Thrones is based on George R.R. Martin’s series of books “A song of Ice and Fire”. The first season was closely adapted from the first novel of the series. Once the show took off, there had been substantial changes in the storyline. However, Martin did contribute to one script per season.

Watch Game of Thrones on Disney+ Hotstar

The Man in The High Castle

The Man In The Castle is loosely based on the alternate history novel by the same name, written by American historian Phillip K. Dick. The series takes a look at what the world would look like if the World War II turned out differently where Germany and Japan won WWII.

Watch The Man in the High Castle on Amazon Prime Video

You

Who better than Penn Badgeley, (known from his role of Dan Humphrey from Gossip Girl which is also, incidentally, a book adaptation) to essay the role of TV’s favourite handsome stalker? Adapted from Caroline Kepnes’ thriller books, the show follows Joe on his creepy pursuits to bag the woman he’s infatuated with, with a web of deceit, murder and secrets in the making.

Watch You on Netflix

The Umbrella Academy

Based on The Umbrella Academy Series by Gerard Way, the show traces seven children born in 1989, to different women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. They are all adopted by mysterious billionaire Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) and begin their journey towards learning superpowers. They unite again after their father's death to deal with the threat of a global apocalypse.

Watch The Umbrella Academy on Netflix

Good Omens

The highly-anticipated series is an adaptation from Neil Gaiman’s book, and revolves around a story of an angel and demon duo who put their differences aside to team up to prevent the world from ending.

Watch Good Omens on Amazon Prime Video

Pretty Little Liars

The cult television series which got its viewers engrossed in knowing A’s next move, is adapted from Sara Shepard’s novel series, and follows the lives of four high school best friends who are threatened by a stranger named A. The series is loosely taken from the book, though the series and the book share similarities, they have been altered as the story plays out.

Watch Pretty little Liars on Amazon Prime Video

Unorthodox

Netflix’s first Yiddish series is a moving tale of faith, feminism and a fight for freedom, bolstered by an astonishing lead performance, and is is loosely based on Deborah Feldman’s 2012 autobiography Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots. It follows the story of a Jewish teenager named Esty escapes from her arranged marriage and orthodox community in Brooklyn, and moves to Berlin to be with her estranged mother.

Watch Unorthodox on Netflix

American Gods

An American fantasy drama, Neil Gaiman’s book is now adapted into a television series that revolves around the old mythological Gods from around the world being threatened by the fear of irrelevance, as their believers are now induced by the offerings from the New Gods.

Watch American Gods on Amazon Prime Video

Afsos

On the theoretical level, this is a potentially interesting premise for a series. A morose man with a death wish who wants to end his life, but can’t. So he hires professionals to do the needful. Afsos is based on the Bengali book Golper Goru Chaande.

Watch Afsos on Amazon Prime Video