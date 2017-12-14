A song for the future

Jaskaran Singh Arora is pacing in a narrow dark alley. He’s wearing a colourful yellow jacket and humming a tune studiously, even as a dozen workers skilfully balance props and a handful of guitars.

It’s around 11 in the morning on the sets of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in Poonamallee and the action has just begun. The tune Arora is practising is ‘Ponmagal Vandhaal’ — from a 1970 flick Sorgam that was remixed by AR Rahman for a Vijay film — and a young sardar from Ludhiana humming a Sivaji Ganesan track is a sight to behold.

He’ll be performing it later in the day in front of celebrity judges Srinivas, Karthik and Vijay Prakash. “I’ve been here for the last three months,” he tells me, over the din of ‘Senorita’ (Johnny)that is being rehearsed by dancers on stage. Arora is here because last year’s winner introduced him to the show; he’s been training to sing for the last four years.

He cannot chat for long — for, he has to practise his song and a few dance moves that will help him impress the judges later in the day. Sa Re Ga MaPa is predominantly a music show, but possessing a good voice is not just enough to successfully sail through the weeks. “A reality show is not just about music alone; it’s about your personality and how it gels with the world,” says singer Srinivas, who describes the atmosphere on the sets as ‘relaxed and positive’.

Small screen sheen

“Is your make-up ready,” screams a coordinator, as he waits impatiently outside a door with the signage ‘Female Contestants’ (Parents not allowed). Someone inside is getting her hair done and she’s due soon to perform in front of the judges.

Outside, the parents of the contestants are seated in a row. The excitement on their faces, to see their wards getting dressed for the big stage, is evident. They’ll soon get to sit inside the set to watch their wards perform, and maybe even get to actually speak a few words on television that they can proudly flaunt to their relatives and friends.

That’s what happens to Anusha Ravi’s parent later that day. After a scintillating performance in the rock-and-roll retro round, Anusha gets a thundering applause from the crowd and glowing praise from the judges. The anchor, Archana, calls her mother on stage. She’s in tears.

Another participant, Varun, sings next — the peppy ‘All Day Jolly Day’ song — and is asked by the anchor to perform the song to various situations. One of the situations: his wife is heading out of town for three months. Varun bares his teeth to the cameras, as he launches joyfully into the song... only to be cut short by his wife who has just arrived from the back of the stage.

Clearly, your dose of weekend entertainment on television is the result of some meticulous planning and coordination.

The verdict

The three celebrity singers work on creating constructive feedback for the participants. For Vijay Prakash, sitting as a judge in Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is “emotional” as well. “I was a participant myself in Zee’s show in 1997-98. As a participant, I experienced this whole vibe. For me, this transition from a contestant to a judge has been fantastic.”

For Karthik, the experience has been a ‘joyride’. The singer, who has delivered several Tamil superhit numbers, says that there is a lot of positives to such a reality show. “You end up creating talent. That pretty much sums up the purpose of doing such shows. I’d say that it’s a success even if one musician is created out of a couple of seasons of such a show.”

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa is telecast every Saturday and Sunday at 7 pm on Zee Tamil