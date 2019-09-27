Caught between two worlds: on the recent Netflix show, ‘The Spy’

Secret agents are in high demand. Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan is set to return with its sophomore season after a decent outing on Amazon Prime last year. The Israeli show, Fauda, is one of Netflix’s biggest foreign-language hits, after Narcos and Dark. Amazon Prime and Netflix came out with two desi shows recently — The Family Man and Bard of Blood, respectively. Both series deal with cross-border insurgency, a secret ploy to strike terror at the hearts of Indians, and tenacious intelligence officers out to foil the plans of blood-thirsty villains. While The Family Man is driven by well-etched characters and smart plotting, Bard of Blood relies mainly on canvas and big action set-pieces.

Last month, Netflix also released the six-part drama, The Spy, about real-life Mossad agent Eli Cohen, who infiltrated the highest echelons of the Syrian government in the 1960s.

The show is created and directed by Gideon Raff, a specialist in the genre. Raff broke on to the big stage with Homeland, which was an adaptation of his own Israeli series, Hatufim (Prisoners of War). A lot of what made Homeland such a great show in its initial years had to do with the original subject material. Hatufim, for all its thrills, was, at its heart, a human drama. Characters on the show often underwent emotional turmoil, having to deal with loss, longing and, most importantly, a sense of displacement. Similar themes became the foundation for the Indian show, P.O.W. — Bandi Yuddh Ke, which too was an official adaptation of Hatufim (and which this columnist wrote about).

With The Spy, Raff returns to themes that made some of his earlier works so memorable. In Syria, Cohen takes on the identity of Kamel Amin Thaabet, a rich businessman who lives a life so affluent, it is in direct contrast to his middle-class existence in Tel Aviv, where his wife and children await his return. Cohen was trained and sent to Syria by Dan Peleg (Noah Emmerich) to collect and relay basic information. Cohen finds himself making deeper inroads, through friendships with the nephew of the Syrian army general, and later, the new head of state, who offers Thaabet a job as the deputy defence minister in the Syrian government.

As far as spy infiltrations go, Cohen’s work is considered to be legendary. Yet, while watching the show, you’re constantly wondering if it all seems a bit too easy at times. This is compounded in episodes where Raff suspends some of his docudrama approach to create James Bond-style larger-than-life scenes, and the tonality shifts. The show’s strongest moments involve Cohen being caught between two worlds. In a powerful scene, he tells Peleg that he isn’t sure if the nightmares he gets belong to Cohen, or Thaabet.

With The Spy, Raff gets the scale and reach only an English-language show on a popular streaming service can provide. This is reflected in his choice of leading man too. Sacha Baron Cohen gets to sink his teeth in a role that’s a far cry from his earlier work, and he nails every moment. It makes you wonder how great he’d have been as Freddie Mercury; after all, Baron Cohen was the first-choice for the Bohemian Rhapsody lead before Rami Malek stepped into his Oscar-winning role. He may have lost his chance at that Academy award but with The Spy, the actor makes a strong case for a ‘Best Actor (Male) in a Limited Series’ nod at next year’s Emmys.

The Spy is streaming on Netflix.

