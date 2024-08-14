GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘On Swift Horses’ teases first look at Jacob Elordi and Daisy Edgar-Jones

Adapted from Shannon Pufahl’s novel, the film follows the turbulent lives of newlyweds Muriel and Lee as they attempt to build a future together after Lee returns from the Korean War

Published - August 14, 2024 03:45 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Daisy Edgar-Jones and JacobElordi in a still from ‘On Swift Horses’

Daisy Edgar-Jones and JacobElordi in a still from ‘On Swift Horses’ | Photo Credit: X/ @TIFF

Jacob Elordi is capturing attention at TIFF 2024 with his dual period piece performances, following his involvement in Paul Schrader’s upcoming Oh, Canada, but it’s On Swift Horses that looks to deliver a particularly heated drama. The film, which just unveiled its first look, stars Elordi alongside Daisy Edgar-Jones, Diego Calva, Will Poulter, and Sasha Calle. Directed by Daniel Minahan, known for his work on Game of Thrones and House of Cards, the film is set to make its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival as a key sales title.

Jacob Elordi replaces Andrew Garfield in ‘Frankenstein’

Adapted from Shannon Pufahl’s novel, On Swift Horses follows the turbulent lives of newlyweds Muriel and Lee as they attempt to build a future together after Lee returns from the Korean War. Their stability is disrupted by Lee’s charismatic but troubled younger brother, Julius. This sets the stage for a passionate and dangerous love triangle as the trio heads to California in pursuit of the American Dream. However, their plans unravel when Julius vanishes and turns to gambling in Las Vegas, while Muriel delves into a secretive world of racehorse betting and discovers a new, unexpected love.

The screenplay is penned by Bryce Kass, and the film is produced by Peter Spears, renowned for his work on Nomadland and Call Me By Your Name, with Mollye Asher, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, and Michael D’Alto also producing.

‘Priscilla’ movie review: Sofia Coppola’s giddy swirl through the dream and nightmare of celebrity  

Diego Calva, who gained prominence from Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, hinted at the film’s steamy scenes, suggesting the film will feature intense moments between his and Elordi’s characters. Meanwhile, Elordi continues to make waves, with his upcoming role in The Narrow Road to the Deep North and the return of Euphoria for its third season, expected to begin production in January 2025.

