On Mohanlal’s 60th birthday, remembering 10 of his finest performances

One thing the coronavirus lockdown has given us is plenty of time to catch up with films that we missed or to go back to an old favourite once again. On the day Mohanlal, one of India’s finest actors, turns 60, The Hindu picks ten of his best.

Iruvar (1997)

Rarely does Mohanlal move out of Malayalam cinema. When he does, he makes the rest of India sit up and take note. Remember Ram Gopal Varma’s Hindi crime thriller Company?

Then there is Mani Ratnam’s Tamil classic, Iruvar. It had a brilliant script by Mani himself, extraordinary camera work by Santosh Sivan’s camera, superb music by A.R. Rahman’s music and a commendable debut by the sunning debut by Aishwarya Rai’s stunning beauty. It was cinema at its best.

Then, there was Mohanlal.

It remains his best performance. His portrayal of the movie star-turned-chief minister Anandan – the character was inspired by MGR — ought to be one of the greatest efforts by an actor in movies, of any language.

For a feature in The Hindu, the master director Adoor Gopalakrishnan had asked Mani Ratnam how he managed to bring out Mohanlal’s career-best performance in Iruvar.

During an interview with the actor one hot afternoon at Kozhikode many summers ago, I had referred to that question from Adoor. Mohanlal’s eyes lit up. “Did he say that?” he said, pleasantly surprised.

Sadayam (1992)

Long after you have watched this film, directed by Sibi Malayil and written by M.T. Vasudevan Nair, you will be haunted by Sathyanathan, a death row convict. The role of a mentally disturbed painter who murders four people brought out an astounding performance from Mohanlal.

Kireedam (1989)

Sibi Malayil’s film had a splendid script by the late Lohithadas. It was structured like a Shakespearean tragedy. Like the Shakespearean tragic hero, the film’s main protagonist Sethumadhavan had a tragic flaw that led to his downfall.

As the young man whose dream of becoming a police officer (it is more the dream of his father, a low-ranking police official), comes crashing down, Mohanlal gave unforgettable his performance. His scenes with Thilakan – who played his father – are still talked about.

During an unforgettable, lengthy interview, Thilakan, told this correspondent how Mohanlal brought the best out of him in Kireedam and other films that they worked together. “I have found only Mohanlal as a competitor for me in Malayalam cinema,” the gifted, confident actor had said then.

Kireedam earned Mohanlal a special mention at the National Awards.

Thoovanathumpikal (1987)

In Padmarajan’s much loved romantic film, Mohanlal gave life to Jayakrishnan. His scenes, in the backdrop of rain, with Sumalatha, who played the beautiful escort Clara, have attained iconic status in Malayalam cinema.

Vanaprastham (1999)

It is one film among Mohanlal’s personal favourites, not just because he produced it. As a Kathakali actor in Shaji N. Karun’s film, he came up with an effort that earned the respect of some legends in Kathakali, like Kalamandalam Gopi.

Shooting Mohanlal, the film’s Swedish cinematographer Renato Berta is reported to have remarked: “You were born on the wrong side of the Pacific Ocean.”

Vanaprastham won Mohanlal his maiden National Award for the Best Actor; he also picked up the award for the Best Film as producer.

Amruthamgamaya (1987)

Guilt rarely found a more poignant expression in Indian cinema. There could not have been a better actor to bring that emotion on to the screen Mohanlal, who played a doctor who is burdened, for life, by his role in the unintended death of a student in Hariharan’s film, made on M.T. Vasudevan Nair’s screenplay.

Devasuram (1993)

Ranjith’s script is one of the finest you would come across in the mainstream Malayalam cinema. In a well-made I.V. Sasi film, as a spoilt, rich young man who doesn’t shy away from fights, Mohanlal made Mangalassery Neelakandan one of the most loved heroes in Malayalam cinema.

Vasthuhara (1991)

In this lovely, little film, which turned out to be the last of G. Aravindan, one of the leading lights of meaningful cinema in India, Mohanlal played a rehabilitation officer in Kolkata.

Thazhvaram (1990)

It is the finest thriller till date in Malayalam. An astonishing script by M.T. Vasudevan Nair about two bitter enemies set in a rustic landscape was shot most aesthetically by director Bharathan. It was one of those rare films where art met unending thrills. Mohanlal’s portrayal of Balan was superb. And he received excellent support from the rest of the small cast that included Salim Ghouse, Sumalatha and Sankaradi.

Thanmathra (2005)

This film by Blessy is one of the best in the latter part of Mohanlal’s career. He played a man who is afflicted by Alzheimer’s Disease prematurely with great finesse.