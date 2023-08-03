ADVERTISEMENT

‘OMG 2’ trailer: Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi fight conservatism in court

August 03, 2023 01:42 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST

A divine emissary assists a distressed father fighting a case in Amit Rai’s sequel to 2012’s ‘OMG – Oh My God!’

The Hindu Bureau

Pankaj Tripathi, Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar is a divine emissary sent to assist Pankaj Tripathi’s Shiva-worshipping ‘bhakt’ in Amit Rai’s OMG 2. The film’s trailer was released online on Thursday. The makers had deferred the trailer by a day following the demise of art director Nitin Chandrakant Desai.

ALSO READ
SGPC objects to 'Gadar 2' scene shot in gurdwara

Kanti Sharan Mudgal (Pankaj Tripathi) is a humble Shiva devotee living in small-town central India. His son, a young school-going boy, comes under duress when a scandalous video is circulated online (the makers don’t reveal its contents in the trailer). The boy is terminated from school and we see him in the path of an oncoming train.

Praying for cosmic intervention, Kanti encounters Akshay, a smiling ‘messenger’ of Lord Shiva who emerges out of holy waters in dreadlocks. The action then turns to a courtroom. Kanti, in response to his son’s humiliation, sues the boy’s school and brings up the historical progressiveness of ‘Hindu Sanatan Dharm’.

Tripathi also rehashes a comic repartee from OMG – Oh My God (2012), where Paresh Rawal, playing an atheist shopkeeper, sued God after an earthquake obliterated his bread and butter. While superstition and blind faith were the targets of the original film, its sequel appears to argue against conservatism and the dearth of sex education in schools.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Akshay Kumar announces ‘Housefull 5’

OMG 2 was granted an ‘A’ certificate with ‘a few modifications’ by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film was reportedly stuck with the censors for a while.

According to online reports, Akshay’s character has been modified from Lord Shiva to his ‘messenger’ at the behest of the CBFC.

OMG 2 will release in theatres on August 11, clashing with another Hindi-language sequel, Gadar 2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US