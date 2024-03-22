March 22, 2024 03:33 pm | Updated 04:21 pm IST

Towards the final portions of the Telugu film Om Bheem Bush, starring the fun troika Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Rahul Ramakrishna, the writer-director Sree Harsha Konuganti cleverly pulls the rug from under the audience’s feet. Until that point, the narrative has all the trappings of an absurd horror comedy and plays to the gallery, packing in ample contemporary pop culture references. In the initial hour, the comedy is mostly banal and later gets outrageously hilarious and spooky. The surprise element comes in when the director reveals an LGBTQ-friendly story. That, in itself, deserves appreciation though the journey towards the sensitive tale is far from perfect and could have cut some flab.

The last time Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi and Rahul were seen together was in director Vivek Athreya’s 2019 Telugu black comedy Brochevarevarura. As the R3 batch, the three portrayed students struggling to clear Intermediate exams. In spirit, Harsha acknowledges the recall value of the gang and shows them as older PhD students in this story, referred to as Bang Bros. They are far more silly and farcical here.

Om Bheem Bush (Telugu) Direction: Sree Harsha Konuganti Cast: Sree Vishnu, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna Storyline: Three men who call themselves Bang Bros head to a village to make easy money, masquerading as scientists. A haunted mansion changes the course of their journey.

Krish (Sree Vishnu), Madhav (Rahul) and Vinay (Priyadarshi) seek the help of Professor Ranjith Vinukonda (Srikanth Iyengar), spinning a tale of wanting to research geophysics and metaphysics. Hell breaks loose as it becomes clear that the three are more interested in the perks of staying on campus than research. Frankly, these portions are a bit of a slog.

The disclaimers about the makers not endorsing treasure hunts and black magic practices and urging us to not look for logic, gives them ample room to venture into absurd comedy. As a result, we cannot question how and why the protagonists are dressed in astronaut-like suits when they start a small business in a village. Much later, when they live in an abandoned haunted mansion, we cannot question how they get a sumptuous meal and glasses of orange juice.