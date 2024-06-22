GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Olivia Colman to return as Angela Burr in 'The Night Manager' season two

The Tom Hiddleston-starrer’s cast also includes Alistair Petrie, Douglas Hodge, Michael Nardone and Noah Jupe

Published - June 22, 2024 01:39 pm IST

PTI
Olivia Colman

Olivia Colman | Photo Credit: CHARLES SYKES

Oscar winner Olivia Colman will reunite with British star Tom Hiddleston for the second season of their critically acclaimed show The Night Manager. BBC and streaming service Prime Video recently announced the show’s second season.

‘The Bikeriders’ movie review: Hit the road with Jodie Comer, Austin Butler and Tom Hardy 

Hiddleston is returning to play Jonathan Pine, the handsome ex-soldier and a hotel night manager who was recruited to bring down the empire of arms dealer Richard Roper in season one, which was released in 2016 to universal praise, a press release by BBC said.

Colman will reprise her role of intelligence agent Angela Burr, who in season one ran a minor division linked to Whitehall and is determined to bring Roper down. Besides Colman, season two will also bring back four more actors from the first season - Alistair Petrie as Sandy Langbourne, Douglas Hodge as Rex Mayhew, Michael Nardone as Frisky and Noah Jupe as Daniel Roper.

They will be joined by a host of newcomers, including Diego Calva, Camila Morrone, Indira Varma, Paul Chahidi and Hayley Squires. Inspired by the characters in author John le Carré’s best-selling novel, the upcoming second series will once again be written by show creator David Farr. Georgi Banks-Davies will be the director.

Olivia Colman says asking actors to self-tape auditions is ‘disrespectful’

The series is produced by The Ink Factory in association with Character 7, Demarest Films and 127 Wall, and in co-production with Nostromo Pictures. The Night Manager season two will commence production in the UK later this month.

Related Topics

English cinema / World cinema / television

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.