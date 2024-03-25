Olivia Colman on pay disparity in Hollywood: Would be earning lot more if I was Oliver Colman

March 25, 2024 11:51 am | Updated 11:52 am IST

Colman's remarks come months after actor Taraji P Henson opened up about feeling stuck within the same low earning range

Oscar winner Olivia Colman says she would be making "a lot more" money if she were a male actor. During an appearance on CNN's The Amanpour Hour, the actor-producer was asked if she has faced pay disparity in Hollywood. ALSO READ Priyanka Chopra Jonas reveals she had equal pay for first time in 22 years for ‘Citadel’

"I'm very aware that if I was Oliver Colman, I'd be earning a f*** of a lot more than I am. I know of one pay disparity, which is a 12,000 percent difference," Colman told host Christiane Amanpour.

Known for starring in popular projects, including Broadchurch, The Favourite, The Crown, and The Father, the actor further said: "Don't get me started on the pay disparity, but male actors get paid more because they used to say they drew in the audiences. And actually, that hasn't been true for decades but they still like to use that as a reason to not pay women as much as their male counterparts."

ALSO READ: Hollywood since the #MeToo Movement

ADVERTISEMENT

Colman's remarks come months after actor Taraji P Henson opened up about feeling stuck within the same low earning range despite having a successful career in the industry.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.