Olga Kurylenko, Armand Assante to star in 'Misdirection'

Ukrainian and French actor Olga Kurylenko (seen recently in Extraction 2) and American actor Armand Assante are toplining Kevin Lewis’ latest feature thriller, Misdirection, which looks to shoot later this year, Deadline reported. Oliver Trevena is also part of the cast.

The film follows a desperate couple (Kurylenko and Trevena) who have committed a series of high-end break-ins in order to repay a mob debt. When they try to rob their latest victim, they become entangled in a deadly game of cat and mouse in which the tables are turned and the hunters become the hunted.

"I am over the moon to be working with Olga, Armand, Oliver, and the rest of our amazing and talented team on crafting a tight, edge-of-your-seat thriller that will entertain audiences worldwide," said Lewis, who is best known for the recent horror-comedy cult film, Willy's Wonderland starring Nicolas Cage. Lacy McClory has written Misdirection.

Marcus Englefield and George Lee have produced the film for the banner Storyoscopic Films (Animal Crackers, Danger Close) along with Trevena (Another Day In America), Michael Mendelsohn for Patriot Pictures (God Is A Bullet, Cut Throat City), and Matt Drake for Abbott Street Films.