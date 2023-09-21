ADVERTISEMENT

‘Old Dads’ trailer out; Bill Burr’s comedy to release on Netflix on October 20

September 21, 2023 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST

‘Old Dads’, which marks Burr’s directorial debut, also stars Bobby Cannavale, Bokeem Woodbine, Katie Aselton, Jackie Tohn, Reign Edwards, Rachael Harris, and Natasha Leggero among others

The Hindu Bureau

A still from ‘Old Dads’ | Photo Credit: MICHAEL MORIATIS/NETFLIX

The trailer of Netflix’s upcoming comedy-drama Old Dads, directed by and starring actor-comedian Bill Burr, was unveiled on Wednesday. The film is set to premiere on the streaming platform on October 20.

ALSO READ
Steve Martin postpones comedy tour shows due to COVID

The trailer video shows Burr as Jack, a foul-mouthed father who along with his fellow dads (played by Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine) navigate the challenges of modern-day parenting in the fast-changing world.

ALSO READ
Comedians are livid that they can’t be offensive anymore

“Three best friends become fathers later in life and find themselves battling preschool principals, millennial CEOs and anything created after 1987,” reads the plot description of the film that has a a script written by Burr and Ben Tishler.

Old Dads also stars Katie Aselton, Jackie Tohn, Reign Edwards, Rachael Harris, and Natasha Leggero among others. Notably, the film marks actor and stand-up comedian Burr’s directorial debut.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US