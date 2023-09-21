‘Old Dads’ trailer out; Bill Burr’s comedy to release on Netflix on October 20

September 21, 2023 02:39 pm | Updated 02:39 pm IST

The trailer of Netflix’s upcoming comedy-drama Old Dads, directed by and starring actor-comedian Bill Burr, was unveiled on Wednesday. The film is set to premiere on the streaming platform on October 20.

The trailer video shows Burr as Jack, a foul-mouthed father who along with his fellow dads (played by Bobby Cannavale and Bokeem Woodbine) navigate the challenges of modern-day parenting in the fast-changing world.

“Three best friends become fathers later in life and find themselves battling preschool principals, millennial CEOs and anything created after 1987,” reads the plot description of the film that has a a script written by Burr and Ben Tishler.

Old Dads also stars Katie Aselton, Jackie Tohn, Reign Edwards, Rachael Harris, and Natasha Leggero among others. Notably, the film marks actor and stand-up comedian Burr’s directorial debut.