‘Olam’ trailer: Arjun Ashokan, Lenaa star in a mystery-thriller set at a mountaintop

July 02, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST

Directed by VS Abhilash, ‘Olam’ is set to release in theatres on July 7

The Hindu Bureau

Lenaa and Arjun Ashokan in stills from ‘Olam’ | Photo Credit: TrendMusic/YouTube

The trailer of the upcoming Malayalam film Olam, starring Arjun Ashokan and Lenaa, was released by the makers on Saturday. Directed by VS Abhilash, the film also stars Noby Marcose, Binu Pappu, Harisree Asokan, Suresh, Chandra Menon and Pauly Valsan.

The trailer shows Arjun and his friend Noby climbing a mountain to meet their friend. There, Arjun’s character meets the character played by Lenaa, an alluring, mysterious woman. Arjun gets drugged and the rest of the trailer goes by in a flash, showing glimpses of a police investigation. The trailer does a great job of not revealing much about the plot of the film.

Director Abhilash has written the along with Lenaa. Olam has cinematography by Neeraj Ravi and Ashkar, editing by Samjith Mohammed, and music composed by Arun Thomas.

Produced by Naufal Punathil under the Punathil Productions banner, Olam is set to release in theatres on July 7.

Lenaa was seen this year in Anuragam, Oh My Darling, and Ennalum Ente Aliya. 2023 has been the year of Arjun Ashokan, as he was seen in Romancham, Pranaya Vilasam, Thuramukham, and Thrishanku. He also has Ennittu Avasanam, Nancy Rani, Chaaver, Thattasery Kootam, Khajuraho Dreams, Theeppori Benny, Sambavam Nadanna Rathriyil, and Antappan Weds Ancy amongst many more in different stages of production.

