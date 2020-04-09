‘Okja’ and ‘Kumbalangi Nights’ to ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Nanette’, here are Rahul Ravindran’s recommendations for lockdown viewing

Nanette by Hannah Gadsby

The series is a lot more than a stand-up comic performance. Don’t get restless and give up on the comedy performance written and performed by Australian comedian Hannah Gadsby in the first 15 to 20 minutes; it gets better and better. I loved the gender conversations and debates. Nanette has the capacity to open up people’s minds to newer perspectives — of how others might view us or a situation. It helps us understand the lives of those who don’t lead a privileged life.

The Boys

It’s a dark and edgy series and may not be everyone’s cup of tea. We have had an overkill of superhero movies and this was the antidote I needed. This could be a spoiler but since it comes in the first episode, I shall go ahead and say it. The story is set in a futuristic world where the superheroes are marketed, branded and corrupt. The series makes for a great masala watch.

Breaking Bad

I still find some people telling me that they haven’t watched Breaking Bad. To me, this is the best television series ever and this lockdown is a good time to catch up on it if you haven’t, till now. It’s a subliminal show and I haven’t come across better writing. There are great characters that are so well written and executed. I would recommend watching it from start to finish.

Kumbalangi Nights

This Malayalam film is fantastic and a great one to recommend for those who haven’t been watching films in languages other than their own. I loved the music, the acting and it was fantastic to see a star like Fahadh Faasil produce a film that has an ensemble cast and where he himself has comparatively less screen time. I loved the performances and am happy that all the actors who were part of it have gone on to do more films and deliver hits in their own right.

Okja

Okja by director Bong Joon Ho is not really among my top 25 all-time favourite movies, but I would strongly recommend it. Though I wouldn’t usually compare two films by a director, this film of Bong Joon Ho spoke to me better than his Parasite. I wasn’t much of an animal lover until Chinmayi brought home a puppy and everything changed. For those who don’t get what all the fuss is about with pets, do watch Okja. It’s a quirky, top-notch film that’s also truly global [in its appeal].

