‘Oh My Kadavule’ to get a Bollywood remake?

Filmmaker Ashwath Marimuthu’s début directorial Oh My Kadavule is likely to be remade in Hindi amid talks that Ashwath himself will be wielding the megaphone in the Bollywood remake.

The success of Oh My Kadavule, which stars Ashok Selvan, Ritika Singh, Vani Bhojan, Sha Ra, and Vijay Sethupathi in an extended cameo, had already paved the way for the film to be remade in Telugu. The film is now out on the streaming platform Zee5, and in a Zoom session organised by the latter, Ashwath, Ashok and Vani got together to relive the experiences.

“I’m currently working on the Telugu version of Oh My Kadavule. There are also talks going on about the Hindi version, and I’m writing another script for a Tamil film,” Ashwath said, to a question on what he has been up to during the lockdown.

Ashok Selvan, meanwhile, is recovering from a ligament tear and is on bed rest. “But I have been learning cooking, and, by that, I mean I learnt to make coconut chutney. It is vera level,” the actor joked. Vani Bhojan added that she was learning to play the piano by watching YouTube videos.

When asked about the importance of Over The Top platforms going forward, Ashok responded, “It definitely is the future and this transition is happening right now. I will definitely do something for the OTT platform either this year or next.”