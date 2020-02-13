Oh My Kadavule: ‘I love Ritika Singh!’ — Ashok Selvan on why he would date his co-star

Actors Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh go hammer and tongs at each other in this Friday’s release. But up, close and personal, they are a different story.

Observing the lead cast of Oh My Kadavule (OMK) — Ashok Selvan and Ritika Singh — interact with each other at The Hindu’s office, is a study in organic chemistry. It is not the factually accurate definition, but you get the idea.

And what is chemistry without its equations?

Sample this: we ask Ashok who he would prefer to have his fanboy moment with, and he says, “Ritika Singh!”, before continuing, “Because she is amazing! Ayyo, what a performer and as a person... I love her. I’m a fan.”

We look to Ritika only to find her blushing, and in her turn she says, “It is him (Ashok) only. I’m genuinely a fan of this guy. I love the way he carries himself. There are not many men like him, who are secure enough in their masculinity to not get intimidated by someone like me.”

