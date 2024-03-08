‘Odela 2’ first look: Tamannaah Bhatia is a Shiva devotee in Sampath Nandi’s supernatural thriller

Odela 2 started production last Saturday in Kashi with a pooja ceremony. Apart from Tamannaah, the film also stars Hebah Patel and Vasishta N Simha in pivotal roles. Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamshi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal and Pooja Reddy are also part of the cast.

With music scored by B Ajaneesh Loknath (of Kantara fame), the film has cinematography by Soundararajan. Produced by D Madhu under Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks banners, Odela 2 is aiming for a pan-Indian release. A release date is yet to be announced.

