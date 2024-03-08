ADVERTISEMENT

‘Odela 2’ first look: Tamannaah Bhatia is a Shiva devotee in Sampath Nandi’s supernatural thriller

March 08, 2024 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST

Written and created by Sampath Nandi, and directed by Ashok Teja, the film is a sequel to their 2022 Telugu crime thriller ‘Odela Railway Station’

The Hindu Bureau

Tamannaah Bhatia in the first look of ‘Odela 2’ | Photo Credit: @tamannaahspeaks/X

The first look of Odela 2, the sequel to the 2022 Telugu crime thriller Odela Railway Station, was unveiled by the makers today on the occasion of Maha Shivarathri. Headlined by Tamannaah Bhatia, the film is written and created by Sampath Nandi and directed by Ashok Teja.

ALSO READ
Tamannaah Bhatia on ‘Jailer’, ‘Jee Karda’, ‘Lust Stories 2’ and Vijay Varma

The poster features Tamannaah as a Shiva devotee named Shiva Shakthi, in the attire of a Naga Sadhu.

While Odela Railway Station was a crime thriller, Odela 2 is said to be a supernatural thriller. “Odela 2 is centred around the village of Odela, its rich culture, heritage, traditions, and how its true saviours Odela Mallanna Swamy always protects his village from evil forces,” reads a description from the makers.

ALSO READ
First look of ‘Aranmanai 4’, starring Tamannaah and Raashii Khanna, out

Odela 2 started production last Saturday in Kashi with a pooja ceremony. Apart from Tamannaah, the film also stars Hebah Patel and Vasishta N Simha in pivotal roles. Yuva, Naga Mahesh, Vamshi, Gagan Vihari, Surender Reddy, Bhupal and Pooja Reddy are also part of the cast.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With music scored by B Ajaneesh Loknath (of Kantara fame), the film has cinematography by Soundararajan. Produced by D Madhu under Madhu Creations and Sampath Nandi Teamworks banners, Odela 2 is aiming for a pan-Indian release. A release date is yet to be announced.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US