‘Ocean’s Eleven’ actor Henry Silva passes away at 95

Silva was a prolific character actor best known for his roles in titles such as ‘The Manchurian Candidate’, ‘Ocean’s Eleven’, ‘Wagon Train’, etc

PTI
September 18, 2022 12:23 IST

Actor Henry Silva | Photo Credit: KEVORK DJANSEZIAN

Henry Silva, a prolific character actor best known for playing villains and tough guys in The Manchurian Candidate, Ocean's Eleven and other films, has died at age 95.

Silva's son Scott Silva told Variety that his father died on Wednesday of natural causes at the Motion Picture and Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills, California.

Silva was a New York City native who dropped out of school as a teenager, in the 1940s. He was accepted the following decade into the Actors Studio, where fellow students included Shelley Winters and Ben Gazzara. He went on to have a long and busy career in film and television, with hundreds of credits before retiring from acting in 2001.

He had a breakthrough role on stage and screen in the 1950s as a drug dealer in A Hatful of Rain and supporting parts in two of Frank Sinatra's best-known movies, both from the early 1960s: Ocean's Eleven, the Las Vegas heist film that was a showcase for Sinatra, Dean Martin and other “Rat Pack” members; and The Manchurian Candidate, the Cold War thriller about brainwashing and the attempted assassination of a presidential nominee that starred Sinatra, Laurence Harvey and Janet Leigh. In his last film appearance, Silva was cast in the Ocean's Eleven remake from 2000 that starred George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

“Our hearts are broken at the loss of our dear friend Henry Silva, one of the nicest, kindest and most talented men I’ve had the pleasure of calling my friend," Dean Martin's daughter, Deana Martin, tweeted. “He was the last surviving star of the original Oceans 11 Movie.”

Silva was also seen on such television series as Wagon Train and The F.B.I., and in such films as Warren Beatty's Dick Tracy, Jerry Lewis' Cinderfella and Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, in which he played a mobster in the 1999 release directed by one of his admirers, Jim Jarmusch.

