‘Ocean’s 14’ in the works from ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ director Edward Berger

Published - September 06, 2024 12:02 pm IST

Berger’s latest film, ‘Conclave’, which recently premiered at Telluride, has already garnered critical acclaim and positioned itself as a potential Best Picture contender

The Hindu Bureau

Edward Berger, left, and actor Ralph Fiennes on the set of ‘Conclave’ | Photo Credit: PHILIPPE ANTONELLO

Momentum is building for Ocean’s 14, the next installment in Warner Bros’ iconic heist franchise. Sources indicate that George Clooney and Brad Pitt are set to reprise their roles, while director Edward Berger is being courted to helm the project. Berger, fresh off his success with All Quiet on the Western Front, which won four Oscars, including Best International Feature, is gaining attention as one of the industry’s most in-demand filmmakers.

‘Conclave’ trailer: Ralph Fiennes is caught in a papal war in Edward Berger’s latest awards contender

Berger’s latest film, Conclave, which recently premiered at Telluride, has already garnered critical acclaim and positioned itself as a potential Best Picture contender. His involvement in Ocean’s 14 would mark the first time the franchise moves forward without longtime director Steven Soderbergh.

New Jason Bourne movie in works with Edward Berger in talks to direct

Warner Bros and Clooney’s Smokehouse Pictures have been developing the film, which is rumored to capture the spirit of the lighthearted caper Going in Style. Though Berger has yet to receive an official offer, insiders suggest the project has serious potential. It is expected that key cast members from the previous Ocean’s films, including Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, will return to join Clooney and Pitt in this highly anticipated revival of the beloved heist series.

