‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ series adds Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani

Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi

30 March 2021 14:39 IST

The special event show, which will see McGregor reprising his role of the iconic Jedi Master, will begin shooting in April

Disney Plus’ Ewan McGregor-led “Obi-Wan Kenobi” series has roped in actors Joel Edgerton, Kumail Nanjiani, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr to play pivotal parts in the show.

The much-anticipated “Star Wars” series also features actors Indira Varma, Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

The cast of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ | Photo Credit: Star Wars/ Twitter

According to a release shared on the official Star Wars website, the story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat, the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

Hayden Christensen is returning to essay the role of Darth Vader for the first time since the 2005 movie.

The Canadian actor, however, made a voiceover cameo in the climax of the episodic saga conclusion “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”.

Deborah Chow is directing “Obi-Wan Kenobi” from a script penned by Joby Harold.

Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Chow, McGregor, and Harold are serving as executive producers.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is among the number of “Star Wars” shows that are lined up for Disney Plus following the success of “The Mandalorian”.

The third season of “The Mandalorian” will premiere on the streaming platform in late 2021.

The character of Cassian Andor from “Rogue One”, played by Mexican star Diego Luna, is also getting a new series besides the two “Mandalorian” spin-offs.