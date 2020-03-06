‘O Pitta Katha’ movie review: Showcases a new talent, but ultimately disappointing

This story takes place in a village in Kakinada. The heroine Venkatalakshmi (Nitya Shetty) is a devotee of Sai Baba and believes that if one writes letters to eleven people professing their faith in the Saint, their wishes will be fulfilled. Since letter writing is non-existent now, we are made to believe the story is set in the 80s, but one of the heroes, Krish (Vishwant) actually asks her in the age of WhatsApp and emails, why is there a necessity to hand over letters.

The film marks the debut of character artiste Brahmaji’s son Sanjay Rao and also an official debut of Chandu Muddu as a director.

Venkatalakshmi is the only daughter and her father owns a cinema hall. He was once a mere worker in the cinema hall and wooed the owner’s daughter every time she came to see a film and eventually married her. Another worker has a son around the same time Venkatalakshmi is born. The boy Prabhu (Sanjay) grows up to be jealous that his father is still in the same position, he on his part has not been able to clear his exams and to adding to his woes, the girl once in love with him is leaning towards her NRI cousin Krish. He hoped that if he marries Venkatalakshmi, the cinema hall would be his.

We are made to believe that Prabhu is a negative character and our sympathies are aligned towards Krish. The only interesting part of the film is its screenplay. The story is told in each person’s perspective to a cop (Brahmaji) when Venkatalakshmi suddenly goes missing. Nitya Shetty who worked as a child in films, is just adequate here and it is Sanjay who makes a promising debut. His work is effortless and shows his ease in every frame.

Chandu had earlier directed Aa Oorlo O Sari Yemjarigindhante, but it didn’t get a proper release. The film showcased his talent and one wished with another chance he could prove himself in the industry. Sadly here, there is no upgrading in terms of dialogues or entertainment despite having the scope. Songs are pleasing but cinematography highlights the limitations of the artistes. Brahmaji’s hype and publicity should have been low key, it only revealed who actually is the hero of the film.

We look for at least one moment which will grab our attention, but there isn’t any. Other than showcasing an entry of a new talent, there is nothing much to drive home about.