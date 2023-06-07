ADVERTISEMENT

‘O Baby’: Trailer of Dileesh Pothan’s dark thriller out

June 07, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST

Malayalam film ‘O Baby’, headlined by actor-director Dileesh Pothan, is helmed by Ranjan Pramod, and will hit the screens on June 9

The Hindu Bureau

Dileesh Pothan in ‘O Baby’ | Photo Credit: Bhavana Studios/YouTube

The trailer of the Dileesh Pothan-starrer Malayalam film ‘O Baby’ is out. Directed by Ranjan Pramod, the film, set in the Western Ghats, appears to be a dark thriller on the feud between two families. The film hits the screens on June 9.

ALSO READ
Malayalam film ‘2018’ records second-best performance in Bengaluru after home turf Kerala

The trailer shows how a romantic relationship between two youngsters angers respective families. The situation turns serious much to the disappointment of the couple, leading to violent incidents. The film, with a serious tone, also seems to have some explosive action sequences as well.

ALSO READ:‘Neymar’ Malayalam movie review: A comedy that calls for more depth

Arun Chalil is the film’s cinematographer while Samjith Mohamed is the editor. The cast also includes Haniya Nafisa, Shinu Syamalan, and Saji Soman. Ranjan previously directed Photographer, Rose Guitarinaal, and Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu. Pramod also wrote the scripts for blockbusters like Meesa Madhavan, Manassinakkare, Achuvinte Amma, Naran and Ennum Eppozhum.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US