‘O Baby’: Trailer of Dileesh Pothan’s dark thriller out

June 07, 2023 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST

The trailer of the Dileesh Pothan-starrer Malayalam film ‘O Baby’ is out. Directed by Ranjan Pramod, the film, set in the Western Ghats, appears to be a dark thriller on the feud between two families. The film hits the screens on June 9.

The trailer shows how a romantic relationship between two youngsters angers respective families. The situation turns serious much to the disappointment of the couple, leading to violent incidents. The film, with a serious tone, also seems to have some explosive action sequences as well.

Arun Chalil is the film’s cinematographer while Samjith Mohamed is the editor. The cast also includes Haniya Nafisa, Shinu Syamalan, and Saji Soman. Ranjan previously directed Photographer, Rose Guitarinaal, and Rakshadhikari Baiju Oppu. Pramod also wrote the scripts for blockbusters like Meesa Madhavan, Manassinakkare, Achuvinte Amma, Naran and Ennum Eppozhum.

