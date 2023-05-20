HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘O Baby’: Teaser of Dileesh Pothan-Haniya Nafisa’s action thriller out

Set in the Western Ghats, ‘O Baby’ is an action-thriller starring Dileesh Pothan, Haniya Nafisa, Raghunath Paleri, and directed by Ranjan Pramod

May 20, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Dileesh Pothan in ‘O Baby’

Dileesh Pothan in ‘O Baby’ | Photo Credit: Bhavana Studios/YouTube

The teaser of writer-director Ranjan Pramod’s ‘O Baby’, an action-thriller set in the Western Ghats, is out. The film stars actor-director Dileesh Pothan along with Haniya Nafisa, Raghunath Paleri, Athulya, Saji Soman and Shinu Shyamalan.

ALSO READ
Ennu Swantham–Sreedharan: a Kerala story of a Muslim woman who raised three Hindu children

The 49-second trailer shows glimpses of heart-pumping action with elements of suspense. The film is produced by Pothan, Pramod Thevarapalli and Abhishek Sashidharan. Arun Chalil is the cinematographer while Lijin Bambino has given the background score.

ALSO READ:‘Jackson Bazaar Youth’ movie review: An unconvincing mish-mash of issues, without any punch

As an actor, Pothan was last seen in the Mammootty-starrer vigilante action thriller Christopher. Pothan’s last directorial work was Joji, an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth starring Fahadh Faasil, Baburaj, and Unimaya Prasad. Ranjan Pramod’s previous film was the slice-of-life drama Rakshadihkari Baiju Oppu with Biju Menon in the lead. He has scripted blockbusters like Naran, Manassinakkare, and Meesa Madhavan.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.