‘O Baby’: Teaser of Dileesh Pothan-Haniya Nafisa’s action thriller out

May 20, 2023 02:03 pm | Updated 02:03 pm IST

The teaser of writer-director Ranjan Pramod’s ‘O Baby’, an action-thriller set in the Western Ghats, is out. The film stars actor-director Dileesh Pothan along with Haniya Nafisa, Raghunath Paleri, Athulya, Saji Soman and Shinu Shyamalan.

The 49-second trailer shows glimpses of heart-pumping action with elements of suspense. The film is produced by Pothan, Pramod Thevarapalli and Abhishek Sashidharan. Arun Chalil is the cinematographer while Lijin Bambino has given the background score.

As an actor, Pothan was last seen in the Mammootty-starrer vigilante action thriller Christopher. Pothan’s last directorial work was Joji, an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Macbeth starring Fahadh Faasil, Baburaj, and Unimaya Prasad. Ranjan Pramod’s previous film was the slice-of-life drama Rakshadihkari Baiju Oppu with Biju Menon in the lead. He has scripted blockbusters like Naran, Manassinakkare, and Meesa Madhavan.