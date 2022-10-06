Nushrratt Bharuccha to star in drama thriller 'Akelli'

The film will be directed by debutant filmmaker Pranay Meshram

PTI
October 06, 2022 14:53 IST

Nushrratt Bharuccha | Photo Credit: PTI

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is set to headline an upcoming drama thriller movie titled Akelli, the makers announced Thursday.

The film will be directed by debutant filmmaker Pranay Meshram, who earlier served as an assistant director on projects such as Queen and Commando 3.

Set in Iraq, Akelli showcases how a person realizes her own capabilities in adverse situations like being trapped in the desert land.

Nitin Vaidya, the producer and founder of Dashami Studioz, said the company is thrilled to collaborate with Nushrratt for the project. "Her (Nushrratt) character in this film symbolises a lone woman’s battle against all odds. The film's subject is very different and as a storyteller, Pranay has visualized each and every bit so well that his conviction made us want to back this movie," Nitin said in a statement.

Akelli is produced by Dashami Studioz' Nitin Vaidya, Ninad Vaidya, Aparna Padgaonkar along with Vicky Sidana and Shashant Shah.

Nushrratt most recently starred in social comedy Janhit Mein Jaari. She will be next seen in Ram Setu and Selfiee.

