Nushrratt Bharuccha to headline comedy ‘Janhit Mein Jaari’

Nushrratt Bharuccha   | Photo Credit: Twitter/ Nushrratt Bharuccha

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is set to headline the upcoming quirky comedy film “Janhit Mein Jaari”, the makers announced on Thursday.

The movie, written by Raaj Shandilyaa of “Dream Girl” fame, will be helmed by debutant director Jai Bantu Singh.

Bharuccha, known for starring in films such as “Pyaar Ka Punchnama” series, “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety” and “Chhalaang”, will play a very “different character” in the new movie, the makers said in a statement.

The shoot of “Janhit Mein Jaari” commenced on Thursday in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh.

The movie will also feature actors Anud Dhaka, Annu Kapoor and Paritosh Tripathi in pivotal roles. It will be produced by Vinod Bhanushali under his banner Bhanushali Studios Limited and Think Ink Picturez in association with Shree Raghav Entertainment LLP.

Besides “Janhit Mein Jaari”, Bharuccha will next be seen in horror film “Chhorii”, Akshay Kumar-starrer “Ram Setu” and “Hurdang” with Sunny Kaushal.


Comments
