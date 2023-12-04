HamberMenu
'Nurse.Fighter.Boy' director Charles Officer dies at 49

Charles Officer passed away at his Toronto home on Friday following complications after a heart attack

December 04, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST

ANI
Charles Officer.

Charles Officer. | Photo Credit: Twitter

Canadian filmmaker Charles Officer, best-known for the urban love story Nurse.Fighter.Boy, has died, Deadline reported. The 49-year-old passed away at his Toronto home on Friday following complications after a heart attack, the publication said.

Officer had been battling an undisclosed long-term ailment and had undergone a lung transplant in December 2022. He also directed four episodes of The Porter, a drama about railway workers from both sides of the Canadian-US border.

Along with his longstanding business partner Jake Yanowski, he created and oversaw Canesugar Filmworks and was a co-founder of the Black Screen Office in Canada. Officer recently directed the crime noir picture Akilla's Escape. His other films included the documentary Mighty Jerome and Unarmed Verses. The National Film Board of Canada noted him, "Today, we mourn the passing of Canadian filmmaker Charles Officer and extend our sympathies to his loved ones."

