'Nurse.Fighter.Boy' director Charles Officer dies at 49

December 04, 2023

Canadian filmmaker Charles Officer, best-known for the urban love story Nurse.Fighter.Boy, has died, Deadline reported. The 49-year-old passed away at his Toronto home on Friday following complications after a heart attack, the publication said.

We're deeply saddened by the loss of Charles Officer 🕊️. His impactful work in film and storytelling touched many hearts and we were honored to present many of his films and welcomed him at TBFF back in 2013. May his legacy continue to inspire us all 🙏🏾 #CharlesOfficerpic.twitter.com/EX9V0jEBY6 — Toronto Black Film Festival - TBFF (@TOBlackFilmFest) December 3, 2023

Officer had been battling an undisclosed long-term ailment and had undergone a lung transplant in December 2022. He also directed four episodes of The Porter, a drama about railway workers from both sides of the Canadian-US border.

Along with his longstanding business partner Jake Yanowski, he created and oversaw Canesugar Filmworks and was a co-founder of the Black Screen Office in Canada. Officer recently directed the crime noir picture Akilla's Escape. His other films included the documentary Mighty Jerome and Unarmed Verses. The National Film Board of Canada noted him, "Today, we mourn the passing of Canadian filmmaker Charles Officer and extend our sympathies to his loved ones."