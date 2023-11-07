ADVERTISEMENT

‘Nunakuzhi’: Jeethu Joseph’s film with Basil Joseph goes on floors

November 07, 2023 02:12 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST

The film features Grace Antony, Swasika, Sidhique, Manoj K Jayan, Baiju Santhosh, Saiju Kurup, Aju Varghese, Binu Pappu, and Azees Nedumangad among others

The Hindu Bureau

Pictures from the pooja ceremony of ‘Nunakuzhi’; poster of the film | Photo Credit: @jeethu4ever/Instagram

It was announced earlier that ace director Jeethu Joseph is all set to team up with actor-filmmaker Basil Joseph for a film titled Nunakuzhi. On Monday, the film went on floors with a pooja ceremony.

Reported to be a film with dark humour, Nunakuzhi is written by KR Krishna Kumar, in his third collaboration with Jeethu after 12th Man and Kooman.

The cast of the film features Grace Antony, Swasika, Sidhique, Manoj K Jayan, Baiju Santhosh, Saiju Kurup, Aju Varghese, Binu Pappu, and Azees Nedumangad among others.

Technicians cinematographer Satheesh Kurup and editor VS Vinayak are once again joining hands with Jeethu after Kooman and the upcoming Mohanlal-starrer Neru.

Nunakuzhi is produced by Yoodlee Banner. Saregama and Vintage Films are presenting the film.

Jeethu is currently gearing up for the release of Neru, set to release on December 21. He has Ram: Part 1 and a Hindi thriller film with Junglee Pictures in the pipeline. Meamwhile, Minnal Murali-director Basil, an active actor in recent years, has Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, Varshangalkku Sheshamand Vaazha in the pipeline.

