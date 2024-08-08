GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Nunakkuzhi’ trailer: Basil Joseph, Jeethu Joseph promise a laugh riot

The film is set to release in theatres on August 15

Published - August 08, 2024 01:16 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Grace Antony and Basil Joseph in a still from ‘Nunakkuzhi’

Grace Antony and Basil Joseph in a still from ‘Nunakkuzhi’ | Photo Credit: Saregama Malayalam/YouTube

The trailer of Nunakkuzhi, ace director Jeethu Joseph’s upcoming film with actor-filmmaker Basil Joseph, was released by the makers on Wednesday (August 7, 2024).

Revealing more than the previously released teaser, the trailer shows glimpses of a story involving a ‘rich man’ named Eby Zacharia (Basil), a broken couple, Rashmitha (Grace Antony) and Ranjith (Aju Varghese), a cinema company (featuring characters played by Manoj K Jayan, Althaf Salim and Binu Pappu), and a police team (headed by Siddique’s character, Inspector Abraham Tharakan). The trailer hints at a story about how a ‘truckload of lies’ lands the lead characters in unexpected situations.

‘Checkmate’ trailer: Anoop Menon, Lal star in a thrilling game of thrones

Written by KR Krishna Kumar (in his third collaboration with Jeethu after 12th Man and Kooman), Nunakkuzhi also stars Nikhila Vimal, Baiju Santhosh, Saiju Kurup, Shyam Mohan, and Azeez Nedumangad in pivotal roles.

Selvaraj, Swasika, Lena, Kalabhavan Yusuf, Bhasi, Dinesh Prabhakar, Rajesh Paravoor, Riyas Marimayam, Jayakumar Parameswaran, Santhosh Lakshmanan, and Shyam Thrukkunnappuzha are also part of the cast.

‘Sookshmadarshini’: It’s a wrap for Nazriya Nazim-Basil Joseph film

The film has music scored by Vishnu Shyam. Technicians cinematographer Satheesh Kurup and editor VS Vinayak are once again joining hands with Jeethu after Kooman and the Mohanlal-starrer Neru.

Nunakkuzhi, produced by Vikram Mehra and Siddharth Anand Kumar under the banner of Yoodlee Films, is set to release in theatres on August 15.

