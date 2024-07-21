ADVERTISEMENT

‘Nunakkuzhi’ teaser: Basil Joseph gets into trouble in Jeethu Joseph’s comedy thriller

Published - July 21, 2024 01:32 pm IST

Written by KR Krishna Kumar, the film also stars Grace Antony, Nikhila Vimal, Siddique, Manoj K Jayan, Baiju Santhosh, Aju Varghese, Saiju Kurup, Binu Pappu, Althaf Salim, Shyam Mohan, and Azeez Nedumangad in pivotal roles

The Hindu Bureau

Basil Joseph in a still from ‘Nunakkuzhi’ | Photo Credit: Saregama Malayalam/YouTube

The teaser of Nunakkuzhi, ace director Jeethu Joseph’s upcoming film with actor-filmmaker Basil Joseph, was released by the makers on Saturday.

The teaser shows Basil as Eby Zacharia, who gets caught in a quagmire when the cops accuse him of indulging in crooked activities. The video manages to pique the interest without revealing much about the plot of the film. Towards the end of the video, Grace Antony’s character can be seen loading an unconscious Zacharia on the boot of her car.

Written by KR Krishna Kumar (in his third collaboration with Jeethu after 12th Man and Kooman), Nunakkuzhi also stars Nikhila Vimal, Siddique, Manoj K Jayan, Baiju Santhosh, Aju Varghese, Saiju Kurup, Binu Pappu, Althaf Salim, Shyam Mohan, and Azeez Nedumangad in pivotal roles.

Selvaraj, Swasika, Lena, Kalabhavan Yusuf, Bhasi, Dinesh Prabhakar, Rajesh Paravoor, Riyas Marimayam, Jayakumar Parameswaran, Santhosh Lakshmanan, and Shyam Thrukkunnappuzha are also part of the cast.

The film has music scored by Vishnu Shyam. Technicians cinematographer Satheesh Kurup and editor VS Vinayak are once again joining hands with Jeethu after Kooman and the Mohanlal-starrer Neru.

Nunakkuzhi is produced by Vikram Mehra and Siddharth Anand Kumar under the banner of Yoodlee Films.

