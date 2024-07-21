‘Nunakkuzhi’ teaser: Basil Joseph gets into trouble in Jeethu Joseph’s comedy thriller

The teaser of Nunakkuzhi, ace director Jeethu Joseph’s upcoming film with actor-filmmaker Basil Joseph, was released by the makers on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The teaser shows Basil as Eby Zacharia, who gets caught in a quagmire when the cops accuse him of indulging in crooked activities. The video manages to pique the interest without revealing much about the plot of the film. Towards the end of the video, Grace Antony’s character can be seen loading an unconscious Zacharia on the boot of her car.

Written by KR Krishna Kumar (in his third collaboration with Jeethu after 12th Man and Kooman), Nunakkuzhi also stars Nikhila Vimal, Siddique, Manoj K Jayan, Baiju Santhosh, Aju Varghese, Saiju Kurup, Binu Pappu, Althaf Salim, Shyam Mohan, and Azeez Nedumangad in pivotal roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Selvaraj, Swasika, Lena, Kalabhavan Yusuf, Bhasi, Dinesh Prabhakar, Rajesh Paravoor, Riyas Marimayam, Jayakumar Parameswaran, Santhosh Lakshmanan, and Shyam Thrukkunnappuzha are also part of the cast.

The film has music scored by Vishnu Shyam. Technicians cinematographer Satheesh Kurup and editor VS Vinayak are once again joining hands with Jeethu after Kooman and the Mohanlal-starrer Neru.

Nunakkuzhi is produced by Vikram Mehra and Siddharth Anand Kumar under the banner of Yoodlee Films.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.