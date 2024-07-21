GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘Nunakkuzhi’ teaser: Basil Joseph gets into trouble in Jeethu Joseph’s comedy thriller

Written by KR Krishna Kumar, the film also stars Grace Antony, Nikhila Vimal, Siddique, Manoj K Jayan, Baiju Santhosh, Aju Varghese, Saiju Kurup, Binu Pappu, Althaf Salim, Shyam Mohan, and Azeez Nedumangad in pivotal roles

Published - July 21, 2024 01:32 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Basil Joseph in a still from ‘Nunakkuzhi’

Basil Joseph in a still from ‘Nunakkuzhi’ | Photo Credit: Saregama Malayalam/YouTube

The teaser of Nunakkuzhi, ace director Jeethu Joseph’s upcoming film with actor-filmmaker Basil Joseph, was released by the makers on Saturday.

The teaser shows Basil as Eby Zacharia, who gets caught in a quagmire when the cops accuse him of indulging in crooked activities. The video manages to pique the interest without revealing much about the plot of the film. Towards the end of the video, Grace Antony’s character can be seen loading an unconscious Zacharia on the boot of her car.

‘Sookshmadarshini’: Nazriya Nazim’s comeback Malayalam film, also starring Basil Joseph, goes on floors

Written by KR Krishna Kumar (in his third collaboration with Jeethu after 12th Man and Kooman), Nunakkuzhi also stars Nikhila Vimal, Siddique, Manoj K Jayan, Baiju Santhosh, Aju Varghese, Saiju Kurup, Binu Pappu, Althaf Salim, Shyam Mohan, and Azeez Nedumangad in pivotal roles.

Selvaraj, Swasika, Lena, Kalabhavan Yusuf, Bhasi, Dinesh Prabhakar, Rajesh Paravoor, Riyas Marimayam, Jayakumar Parameswaran, Santhosh Lakshmanan, and Shyam Thrukkunnappuzha are also part of the cast.

‘Marana Mass’: Basil Joseph’s next, produced by Tovino Thomas, goes on floors

The film has music scored by Vishnu Shyam. Technicians cinematographer Satheesh Kurup and editor VS Vinayak are once again joining hands with Jeethu after Kooman and the Mohanlal-starrer Neru.

Nunakkuzhi is produced by Vikram Mehra and Siddharth Anand Kumar under the banner of Yoodlee Films.

Related Topics

Malayalam cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.