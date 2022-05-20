NTR’s next with directors Koratala Siva and Prashanth Neel

Special Correspondent May 20, 2022 16:43 IST

The first look posters of both films were unveiled to mark the actor’s birthday

NTR in the poster of his new film directed by Prashanth Neel

Actor NTR, who stunned the audiences with his performance as Bheem in S S Rajamouli’s RRR, will be working with director Koratala Siva for his 30th film project. The untitled film is billed to be a pan-India project mounted on a massive scale. The film’s team released a motion poster to officially announce the project, coinciding with NTR’s 39th birthday on May 20. NTR and Koratala Siva had earlier collaborated for the 2016 film Janata Garage that also starred Mohanlal. After the project with Koratala Siva, NTR will begin working with director Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. On social media, Neel revealed a poster featuring NTR and stated, “The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood! His soil… his reign… but definitely not his blood…” Meanwhile, well-wishers and colleagues from the film fraternity took to social media to wish NTR on his birthday and laud him as among the best actors in Telugu cinema.



