‘NTR30’: Jr NTR’s film with Koratala Siva to release globally on April 5, 2024

January 01, 2023 01:22 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST

As reported earlier, RRR star Jr NTR is all set to reunite with his Janatha Garage director Koratala Siva for a project which is set to star shooting next month. The latest is that the film is eyeing a release on April 5, 2024.

NTR Arts, one of the banners behind the movie, shared the announcement on its official Twitter page.

The currently untitled movie is produced by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under Yuvasudha Arts.

R Ratnavelu is attached as director of photography, with Sabu Cyril as production designer. Sreekar Prasad will serve as editor on the project and Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for the upcoming film.

Jr NTR is also set to work with KGF films director Prashanth Neel on a movie.