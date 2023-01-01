HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

‘NTR30’: Jr NTR’s film with Koratala Siva to release globally on April 5, 2024

The film is set to star shooting next month

January 01, 2023 01:22 pm | Updated 01:22 pm IST

PTI
First look poster of ‘NTR30’

First look poster of ‘NTR30’ | Photo Credit: Jr NTR/YouTube

As reported earlier, RRR star Jr NTR is all set to reunite with his Janatha Garage director Koratala Siva for a project which is set to star shooting next month. The latest is that the film is eyeing a release on April 5, 2024.

NTR Arts, one of the banners behind the movie, shared the announcement on its official Twitter page.

The currently untitled movie is produced by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni under Yuvasudha Arts.

R Ratnavelu is attached as director of photography, with Sabu Cyril as production designer. Sreekar Prasad will serve as editor on the project and Anirudh Ravichander will compose the music for the upcoming film.

Jr NTR is also set to work with KGF films director Prashanth Neel on a movie.

Related Topics

Telugu cinema / Indian cinema

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.