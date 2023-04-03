NTR Jr starts shooting for Koratala Siva's film

April 03, 2023 01:43 pm | Updated 01:43 pm IST

RRR star Jr NTR has begun filming on director Koratala Siva's upcoming pan-India movie. The actor took to his official Twitter account on Saturday to share the update with fans and followers. "Great to be on sets again with Koratala Siva !" Jr NTR captioned the video of him arriving on the set of the film.

The currently untitled movie is billed as a high-octane action drama set in the forgotten coastal lands of India. It marks Janhvi Kapoor's debut in south cinema.

Produced by Hari Krishna K of NTR Arts and Sudhakar Mikkilineni of Yuvasudha Arts, the film is Jr NTR's 30th project. Famous Hollywood action choreographer Kenny Bates is a part of the film for which the technical team also consists of production designer Sabu Cyril and cinematographer R Rathnavelu.

With music by Anirudh, the film is slated to release on April 5, 2024 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

