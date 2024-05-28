NTR Jr pays tribute to grandfather NTR on his 101st birth anniversary

Actor NTR Jr on Tuesday morning visited the NTR ghat to pay tribute to his grandfather and the former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR) on his 101st birth anniversary. In the videos, the RRR star was seen at the memorial with folded hands and paying his tribute.

Apart from NTR Jr, his brother Nandamuri Kalyan Ram also paid tribute to NTR. Both the actors offered flowers at the memorial and paid their respects. NTR's son, actor-politician Nandamuri Balakrishna, was also spotted at the ghat. He arrived to offer his respects to his late father.

Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, fondly known as NTR, was an Indian actor, producer, director, editor and politician who served as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years. He received three National Film Awards for co-producing Thodu Dongalu (1954) and Seetharama Kalyanam (1960) and directing Varakatnam (1970).

NTR also received the erstwhile Rashtrapati Awards for his performance(s) in films like Raju Peda (1954) and Lava Kusa (1963). Meanwhile, on the work front, NTR Jr will be next seen in the Pan-India film Devara which also stars Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. He also has War 2, which is being directed by Ayan Mukerji, who is best known for his films such as Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Brahmastra.

